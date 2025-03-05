February and March seem to be quieter than last year when Dune 2, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire were released in the cinemas. This year, in March, Snow White is the only big movie to arrive in theatres, but it might not hold a candle to the films that have registered the biggest opening weekends, and the #1 spot is held by another Disney live-action film, Beauty and the Beast. It is yet to be bested by any film, not even an MCU flick; Captain Marvel could surpass Emma Watson’s movie. Scroll below for the deets.

The live-action/animated remake of the Disney film was released in 2017. It featured an ensemble cast comprising Emma, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson. It was one of the highest-grossing films of that year and the second highest-grossing readaptation to date.

Beauty and the Beast is the highest-grossing Live-Action Musical Ever. It is the second highest-grossing Disney live-action Adaptation and also the fastest live-action film to reach $1 billion at the time. It collected $174.8 million during its opening weekend in the United States, making it the biggest March opening ever. It is followed by Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck starrer Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Multiple superhero movies are in the top five biggest opening weekends of March ever, besides Beauty and the Beast. Check out the top 5 biggest opening weekends here:

5. The Batman [2022] – $134.00 million

4. The Hunger Games [2012] – $152.53 million

3. Captain Marvel [2018] – $153.43 million

2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice [2016] – $166.00 million

1. Beauty and the Beast [2017] – $174.75 million

This year, a new Disney live-action movie, Snow White, is set to be released in March and is expected to have a modest opening weekend, nowhere near the opening weekend of Beauty and the Beast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is expected to earn between $48 million and $58 million in North America. Initially, the long-range forecast by Box Office Pro indicated that it might earn between $65 million and $85 million.

Snow White is set to be released in the US on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

