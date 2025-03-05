Many unfortunate stars have failed to find their form in the post-pandemic era, and the Mollywood legend Mohanlal is one of them. He has been a part of enough theatrical releases post-COVID, but the majority of times, he has failed to deliver a commercial winner. Now, with his upcoming magnum opus, L2E Empuraan, gearing up for its big release this month, Lalettan is ready to make a comeback at the Indian box office.

Poor success ratio

In the post-COVID era, the 64-year-old Mollywood legend has had seven theatrical releases so far. It started with Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which was released amid high expectations but turned out to be a box office bomb, wrapping up the domestic run at just 21.06 crore net. It was followed by three back-to-back failures: Aaraattu (11.24 crores), Monster (5.19 crores), and Alone (71 lakh).

After four big failures, Mohanlal enjoyed his first success post-COVID with Neru, which was helmed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame. It was a clean hit at the Indian box office, earning 44.83 crore net against a cost of 18 crores. It enjoyed 149.05% returns but to be a super-hit affair, a film needs to earn 150% returns, as per Koimoi parameters. So, it just missed the verdict.

Post Neru, Mohanlal again delivered two consecutive failures: Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz.

L2E Empuraan to be a super-hit affair?

As we can see, despite seven theatrical releases, Mohanlal hasn’t delivered a single super-hit affair at the Indian box office post-COVID. This might change with L2E Empuraan, which has the potential to be the first super-hit. While the exact budget is unknown, it is learned that the upcoming biggie is one of the most expensive Malayalam films.

Still, it has a chance to work wonders at the Indian box office. The biggest backing for the film is that it is a part of a trilogy and enjoys the goodwill of its predecessor. For the unversed, L2E Empuraan is a follow-up to 2019’s Lucifer. As Lucifer was a big success, there’s already a buzz for the second installment.

More about L2E Empuraan

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is slated to release on March 27, 2025. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and others in key roles. It will be releasing in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Day 19: Only 20.65 Crores Away From Sunny Deol’s Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News