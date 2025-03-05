Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, continues its glorious run across the globe. Yesterday, on day 19, it fell below the 10 crore mark for the first time, but that’s nothing to worry about, as the film is on track to become Bollywood’s ninth highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Apart from that, it is also set to enter the 700 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Falls below the 10 crore mark

Yesterday, due to the ICC Champions Trophy’s semi-final 1 between India and Australia, the Vicky Kaushal starrer suffered a dent. Usually, this film picks up during evening and night shows, but the same didn’t happen on the third Tuesday. As a result, the collection dropped significantly yesterday, and 6.37 crore gross came on board in India.

Overseas, Chhaava is showing a solid hold, and yesterday, around 2 crore gross came in. Overall, a collection of 8.37 crore gross was registered, and the film went below 10 crore gross for the first time.

Next target – Gadar 2!

As per the latest collection update, Chhaava has amassed a whopping 484.70 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 571.94 crore gross. Overseas, the film has earned an impressive 92.60 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at 664.54 crore gross.

With 664.54 crore gross in the kitty, the Vicky Kaushal starrer will soon beat Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film, Gadar 2, which earned 685.19 crore gross globally. By beating Gadar 2, it will become Bollywood’s ninth highest-grossing film.

Speaking about upcoming achievements, Chhaava aims to enter the 700 crore club at the worldwide box office. Overseas, the century is confirmed. It’ll comfortably enter the 500 crore club (net collection) in India.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 484.70 crores

India gross- 571.94 crores

Overseas gross- 92.60 crores

Worldwide gross- 664.54 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

