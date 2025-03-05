Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, is enjoying a smooth ride at ticket windows. Thanks to its controlled cost, the film emerged as a success in no time, and now, it’s all set to be another clean hit for Mollywood in 2025. While the day-to-day collection has fallen below the 1 crore mark at the Indian box office, it is adding enough numbers to reach the much-awaited hit tag. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 13 days!

Reception of the film

Directed by Jithu Ashraf, the Malayalam crime thriller was theatrically released on February 20. Upon its release, it opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics. It received praise for its engaging screenplay, powerful performances, and technical aspects. However, it received criticism for its commercial elements, bringing back stereotypes. Among the ticket-buying audience, it saw a favorable reception.

Officer On Duty at the Indian box office

Officer On Duty began its domestic theatrical journey on a good note by earning 1.25 crores, as per Sacnilk. With decent word-of-mouth coming into play, the film had a healthy jump during the weekend, and by the end of the 8-day extended week, it had amassed 15.40 crores. During the second weekend, it enjoyed good growth as 5.30 crores came in. During the weekdays of the second week, the film dropped below the 1 crore mark, but that’s okay considering that it’s already a commercial winner.

On Monday, Officer On Duty earned 66 lakh. Yesterday, it remained rock-steady and earned 65 lakh. Including this, the 13-day collection stands at 22.01 crore net at the worldwide box office.

Inches away from the hit verdict!

Reportedly, the Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani starrer is made on a budget of 12 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 22.01 crores in India. So, the film is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 10.01 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, it has amassed 83.41% returns so far.

To secure a clean hit verdict at the Indian box office, Officer On Duty needs to make 100% returns, and that’s possible when it earns 24 crores at the Indian box office. So, it needs just 1.99 crores more to be a hit.

