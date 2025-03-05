Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has turned out to be a huge blockbuster on the box office. “Chhaava” follows the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the fearless son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who takes on the mantle of leadership after his father’s death. As the Mughals, led by Emperor Aurangzeb, attempt to crush the Maratha Empire, Sambhaji rises to the challenge, proving his military prowess by launching a daring attack on the Mughals. The film explores his struggles to consolidate power, navigate political betrayals, and uphold his father’s legacy while facing relentless opposition. Chhaava captured the spirit of a warrior who defied an empire, cementing his place in history as one of India’s greatest rulers.

Released in February 2025, the film features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying a pivotal character. It has also been a critical favorite, with praise for the performances of Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and others. On the commercial front, the film has achieved remarkable success, setting new benchmarks in the Indian film industry, including new standards for a February-released movie.

Chhava becomes the first Indian February release to cross more than ₹300 Crore

Historically, February has not been a standout month for blockbuster releases in the Indian film industry. Prior to “Chhaava,” the highest-grossing Hindi film released in February was Gully Boy (2019), which amassed approximately ₹238 crore worldwide. Five years after its release, the movie was taken over by Manjummel Boys, which released on February 22, 2024, had a worldwide gross of ₹242 Crore, managing to edge ahead of the Ranveer Singh starrer.

However, Chhaava has now broken this record in a grand style. It not only surpassed this benchmark but also set new records for February releases. On its opening day, the film grossed ₹45 crore in India, with a significant contribution from Maharashtra. The film continued its impressive run, entering the ₹300 crore club in its second weekend and crossing ₹400 crore domestically by March 1, 2025. As of writing, “Chhaava” has grossed ₹645.58 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film ever released in February.

Chhaava has emerged as a trailblazer in the Indian film industry, proving that with the right combination of storytelling, performance, and direction, films released in traditionally non-peak months can achieve monumental success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

