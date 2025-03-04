The rumored rivalry between Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan once grabbed several eyeballs. It was said that the former allegedly kept the name of his dog on the Pathaan actor. Not only this but Aamir also reportedly had turned down a cameo appearance in SRK’s film Om Shanti Om.

Now, a throwback video has been going viral wherein Aamir had once spoken about Shah Rukh having the ability to ‘manipulate’ the media. However, the video had resulted in Aamir being brutally trolled by the latter’s fans back then.

What Did Aamir Khan Say?

In a throwback interview with an entertainment TV channel, Aamir Khan could be heard saying, “Shah Rukh Khan excels in and which is his strength is that he’s got a great PR. I think his ability to manipulate the media and keep them happy is a great quality. Not all of us have that quality and ability.”

Aamir Khan Received Some Brutal Trolling For The Statement

Aamir Khan’s statement on Shah Rukh Khan manipulating the media and having great PR skills did not go down well with Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Even though he seemingly praised the Jawan actor, his fans took the statement as a dig. One of the fans stated, “Aamir has always been jealous of SRK, did not do OSO Deewangi dance for that reason only.”

A user said, “I have heard legit stories on how he hated losing even during leisure games on the sets of 3 Idiots. Aamir is extremely insecure and wants to be the best in everything.”

Another netizen added, “One reason why I was never able to like Aamir Khan is because he directly put down Shah Rukh Khan on multiple occasions.” A user took a dig at the Taare Zameen Par actor and defended SRK by saying, “Man hustled hard and became the star that he is today. Its not that all his movies were flop and were still shoved down our throats.”

However, in the current times, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan seem to have buried the hatched. The two share a warm friendship and have also posed together in various public appearances. Shah Rukh was also seen in a cameo appearance in Aamir’s 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

