Bipasha Basu and John Abraham were among the most loved couples in the early 2000s. The duo started dating in 2003 and parted ways in 2011. While the exact reason for the breakup remains unclear, John Abraham once took the load on himself, stating that he was not ready for marriage, while Bipasha Basu hinted that John’s betrayal was the main reason.

In an interview with Times of India, Bipasha said, “I felt abandoned. I was living in lala land till then. Now sitting today I feel I was so foolish. During those nine years, I retracted from my work, pushed back opportunities, stood like a rock for the man I loved, did not meet people just to give him that extra time to make my relationship work and then I realised that the thing I was working so hard for was gone overnight.”

“It took me months to realise that it’s over and I am abandoned. I went through a lot of pain, I used to howl, went into isolation, it hurt,” the actress shared at the time. Bipasha Basu had previously dated Dino Morea and Milind Soman, with whom she shared a great bond of friendship. Dino Morea even attended Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s wedding.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha was quizzed whether it is possible to be friends with an ex, and she replied, “See if your ex is an a**hole, it’s not possible. But if your ex is a good human being and things didn’t gel between you, then of course it’s possible, but it depends.”

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in 2016 and are proud parents to daughter Devi Basu. Meanwhile, John Abraham married Priya Runchal in 2014.

