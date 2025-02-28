Bollywood has had its own share of ugly controversies, which have time and again got the tongues wagging. One of the nasty brawls that had taken the industry by storm was that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Shirish Kunder. The duo got into an almost physical altercation in Sanjay Dutt’s party back in 2012. This also led to Shah Rukh’s friendship with Shirish’s wife, Farah Khan, being ruined temporarily. However, did you know that before this fight, Shirish had also taken a dig at SRK’s 2011 sci-fi film RaOne?

Shirish Kunder’s Dig At Shah Rukh Khan’s RaOne.

It was not a hidden fact that although RaOne received some critical acclaim, it was a huge flop at the box office. This also came as a massive disappointment to Shah Rukh Khan, who was deeply invested in the ambitious project. Inevitably, he did not take it well when Shirish Kunder took a dig at the film on his social media account.

Taking to his X account, Shirish Kunder had tweeted, “I just heard a 150-Cr firework fizzle.” This was an unmissable dig at the SRK starrer which was said to be mounted at a mammoth scale of 150 crores and could not find success at the box office. However, the Joker director did not stop there.

He praised Shah Rukh’s then-rival Salman Khan’s film Bodyguard, which was a huge success at the box office. Shirish Kunder wrote, “Bodyguard is trending, everything else is pending.” It is said that Shah Rukh ignored Kunder a year later at Sanjay Dutt’s party because of the same.

However, Shirish Kunder whispered something in the ears of the megastar which enraged the latter and he pinned down the director. Even though Farah Khan clarified that Shah Rukh did not hit her husband, she was inevitably upset by him, and their friendship hit a rough patch for a few years. But they managed to patch things up and collaborated in the 2014 film, Happy New Year.

