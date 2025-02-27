Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha are two names that have been etched together forever. The two superstars who made one of the best on-screen couples of Hindi Cinema were more talked about because of their off-screen chemistry and alleged history that none ever confirmed or denied publicly, and few of their close ones confirmed in murmurs and nods!

Neither of their families ever talked about the alleged closeness that was termed an affair by the gossip mills. However, it was once that the Umrao Jaan actress’s father and renowned South Indian superstar Gemini Ganesan opened up on the rumor.

In a very old interview with Star & Style magazine, Ganesan talked about his daughter Rekha’s alleged link-up and said, “People tell me that Rekha has messed up her personal life by getting involved with Amitabh. But I never discuss Rekha’s personal affairs with her. Why should I?”

Talking about the relationships in the industry, Gemini Ganesan did not even hesitate to comment on his relationship status with two women and extramarital affairs. In fact, the actor even flaunted the behavior and said, “When I married Savitri and Pushpavalli several years ago, eyebrows were raised, and it became the biggest scandal in the industry. And yet today no one is aghast when they hear about Dilip Kumar marrying Asma or Dharmendra marrying Hema. So, in one way I think I have been the trend setter for extramarital involvements in the industry.”

For the unversed, Rekha was the daughter of Tamil actress Pushpavalli and actor Gemini Ganesan. However, they were never married, and the Silsila actress was an illegitimate child. In fact, both Pushpavalli and Gemini Ganesan were married to two different people, and they lived together once they came close while working together on films.

Coming back to their daughter, even she had hard luck with love. While her alleged affair with Amitabh Bachchan was written in history, the actress had several relationships, but none of them worked out. She eventually married a businessman, Mukesh Agarwal, who committed suicide a few months after the wedding! The actress decided to live alone since then.

