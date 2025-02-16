Rekha is one of the most controversial figures in Indian Cinema. She has always been in the headlines for her personal life, at times more than her professional life. While her affairs have always been a subject of speculation, some of them were out in the open! One such relationship of hers was with the actor Raj Babbar!

The actor bumped into the actress while shooting for a film, and both of them were going through a low point in their lives! While the actress was dealing with a breakup, the actor was mourning the death of his second wife, Smita Patil!

An Affair That Ended Up In Police Station

Very wild rumors suggest that this relationship did not end well since Raj Babbar, after a certain point, wanted to go back to his first wife and kids after Smita Patil’s death. In one of his very early interviews, he admitted, “I was not as involved with Rekha as I was with Smita. The intensity wasn’t there. At the same time, I cannot say that we were friends.”

Reports suggest that when the breakup happened then, Rekha ran barefoot on the road after the last conversation with Babbar. She even reached a police station to file a domestic violence report, but the police thought it to be a regular partner quarrel and sent her home!

I Was Attracted: Raj Babbar

Talking about his relationship with Rekha, Raj Babbar in the old interview, quoted by Peepingmoon said, “Yes, I have never denied it; after all, I am a human being. Being a man, I was attracted by the way she was behaving with me. At that time, Smita died and people wronged her. Rekha made me feel that I wasn’t the kind of man magazines wrote about it. Just being with her made me feel like that.”

However, Rekha never accepted this rumored relationship, but Raj Babbar asserted, “She may feel shy to admit it, but I feel strongly that it gave me a new life.”

Rumored reports also state that when Rekha entered into Raj’s proximity, another close friend of the actress threatened the actor to maintain his distance. However, all these reports were hushed under the cover after the two stars moved on in their lives!

