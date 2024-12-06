Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan are two legendary names from a chapter of Indian Cinema that has a lot to read between the lines. A lot was said and denied. A lot has been said and brushed under the carpet, and a lot has been reported, but none has ever been denied or clarified.

A lot of people, a lot of times have talked about the two Muqaddar Ka Sikandar actors and once it was actor Ranjeet who opened up on the equation while talking about a film he was directing.

Ranjeet was one of the most famous villains of his time. He turned to a director for a film called Kaarnama, and for the lead cast, he zeroed in on Rekha and Dharmendra. During an interview with Rediff in 2015, the actor confirmed how Rekha left his film and chose to spend time with Amitabh Bachchan.

During his conversation, Ranjeet said that most of his film was scheduled for an evening shift. However, the Umrao Jaan actress had a very peculiar request regarding her shooting schedule. When Ranjeet refused to oblige her request, the actress returned the entire signing amount and walked out of the film.

Rekha’s request was very simple yet complex. She wanted time with Amitabh Bachchan, and for that, she wanted the shoot schedule of the film as per Big B’s schedule. Ranjeet narrated, “The entire first schedule of Kaaranama was an evening shift. One day, Rekha called and requested if I could move the schedule to a morning shift as she wanted to spend the evenings with Amitabh Bachchan.”

Ranjeet further recalled, “”I had to delay the film and Dharmendra got busy with other commitments. He suggested Anita Raaj instead of Rekha. Ultimately, I made the film with Farah, Kimi Katkar and Vinod Khanna. It did average business (when it released in 1990).”

Coming to Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan, while the actress in some of her outrageous interviews made some very shocking claims, Big B dismissed all of them as rumors.

