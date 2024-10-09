Rekha & Amitabh Bachchan are two names that have created the maximum controversy two reputed stars could have attained, probably even more than Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai, probably because of a secret that was always out in the open, yet the best kept in the industry.

It was an affair that never ever happened but was always highlighted, discussed, and rumored till one day, filmmaker Yash Chopra, one of the closest friends of Amitabh Bachchan, gave the most irresponsible yet most explosive interview that could have ever happened about the two Silsila stars!

It was in the late 80s that, in an interview with BBC, Yash Chopra let words flow out of his mouth without any further barrier, and he called Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan’s girlfriend, on air for a radio interview with BBC! No one could believe what he just said, even the host, who later admitted, “It’s a rumor we have grown up with, but no one has ever confirmed it.”

In the interview with Sonia Deol for BBC Asian Network, Yash Chopra talked about his film Silsila and said, “I was always on tenterhooks and scared (during Silsila) because it was real life coming into reel life. Jaya is his wife and Rekha is his girlfriend – the same story is going on (in real life). Anything could have happened because they are working together.”

Now, this might have been one of the biggest explosive revelations of that decade but it definitely was one of the most irresponsible interviews ever as well. Rumors suggest that Amitabh Bachchan was frantic and mad after the interview went on air, and he tried his best not to let it spread. However, later, BBC, in a public statement, denied any such happening and said, “Following the interview with Yash Chopra on the BBC Asian Network’s Sonia Deol Show on Wednesday, 11 August, we have had no contact or correspondence from Amitabh Bachchan’s representatives.”

On the other hand, in the same interview, Yash Chopra not only called Rekha Amitabh Bachchan’s girlfriend but reconfirmed their proximity with each other, saying, “When a man and woman are doing romantic scenes, it’s not possible they won’t get in a relationship – in the past, it wasn’t so open, but today it is. No one cared in the past.”

For the unversed, Silsila starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha & Jaya Bachchan and was said to be inspired by their real lives. But the film did not succeed at the box office and was a major flop!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Rekha Was Slapped By Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan In A Heat Of The Moment – Two Alleged Incidents That Were Slipped Under The Covers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News