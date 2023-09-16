Govinda, once upon a time, started falling prey to a lot of controversies. Some of them involved a few slaps. While his slapgate with a fan called Santosh Rai, made him quite infamous, receiving a lot of wrath and fury from his fans, it was another slap incident that happened during the same time.

All know about Chi-Chi slapping a fan and then getting involved in a court case with him. The court ordered him to pay a compensation of 5 lakhs and render an apology. However, do you know that while the actor was dealing with this slapgate, he did not think twice before creating another slap controversy?

However, this particular incident turned into a wild gossip since it also included the famous director Neeraj Vora. The tale says that Govinda, in a fit of rage, slapped the late director hard, in front of the crew and hastily stepped out of the premises.

However, what led to this rage was another actor, Aryan Vaid. According to a report by Masala, Aryan and Govinda were together shooting for a film Run Bhola Run, where the young Bigg Boss star had to slap Govinda for a scene.

However, Aryan got carried away and actually slapped Chi-Chi bhaiya, leaving everyone stunned and shocked at the same time. However, what happened next was a bigger shock for everyone.

Govinda rushed towards Neeraj Vora, who was sitting at his monitor trying to analyse what went wrong with the scene and the clue, but before he could act, the Hero No. 1 actor slapped his director hard. Fuming with anger, he even left the set.

Not only this, according to Masala, Govinda even claimed that Neeraj Vora included such scenes in the film only to ridicule him!

Later, the story slipped under the covers, and people called them wild gossip. Both the parties denied any such incident. Well, that is how tales and myths take birth, we guess!

