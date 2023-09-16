Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been earning accolades for its brilliant presentation and dramatic action sequences. The film defines a perfect blend of masala and social drama and has been hailed for the same. Ever since the details of the film dropped, it has been speculated that Atlee’s action extravaganza, also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, might be heavily inspired by Money Heist.

The rumours intensified once it was confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies has officially bought the rights to the much-hyped Netflix series.

During the promotions, the Casting Director of the film, Mukesh Chhabra was also asked about the Money Heist connection, and he refused to comment on the same. Now, a clip has been going viral on the internet, where some of the scenes from Money Heist seem to be replicated in the film.

The viral clip, which was shared on a Reddit thread, r/kollywood grabbed attention. However, netizens seemed unfazed and applauded Shah Rukh Khan for his brilliant business strategy, for he purchased the rights of Money Heist way back.

A user commented, “SRK had bought the rights for money heist in 2019.” Another comment echoed the same thought, “Exactly. Bro thinks srk is a noob.” One more comment read, “What Atlee did was no act of plagiarism or copy at all. He’s totally off the hook.” One more comment appreciated Atlee’s master move and said, “Atlee is a repackager.”

However, there was a section that attacked Atlee for the scenes. A user wrote, “Ashwin’s Maaveeran is also inspired by Stranger Than Fiction. But Maaveeran is Unique and Original and more grounded and true to the reality spoken in the movie.” Another comment read, “I think Atlee still has a lot to learn.”

A user suggested, “You can acknowledge for being inspired by movies.” You can read the entire discussion here.

For the unversed, Jawan has taken over the economics of the industry with 400+ crore and still counting in just 9 days. The film has also been a rage overseas, with records being broken.

