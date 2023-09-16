Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have a past that the world knows. However, while they were going through a tumultuous time in their relationship, they ironically gave one of the most spectacular love stories Bollywood has ever witnessed with Jab We Met. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film holds a special place in the history of love stories delivered by Bollywood.

Now, according to recent buzz, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan might reunite for the second instalment of the film and reprise their roles as Geet and Aditya.

Geet and Aditya are the characters from the 2007 film helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Geet was a free spirited girl who befriends a total stranger Aditya and saves him from sinking while he battles a heartbreak.

According to a recent report by Zoom, “The responsibility for producing this much-anticipated sequel falls upon Raj Mehta, the proprietor of Ashtavinayak, operating under the Gandhar Films banner. Gandhar Group, a company with a rich 30-year history in the oil refinery sector, expanded its horizons into the entertainment industry back in 2021 with the establishment of Gandhar Films & Studio Private Limited.”

It is yet not confirmed if the film will be an actual sequel tracing the journey of Geet and Aditya post-marriage or if it will be another story, just like Love Aaj Kal 2. Even fans gave mixed reactions to the buzz. Some did not want it to happen, others were excited.

Comments dropped in on the news shared on various Instagram handles. A user wrote, “No don’t ruin it..” Another comment read, “Sara and Kartik would be best choice..” A third user wrote, “That would be the best news ever.”

A fan guessed, “It won’t happen.” Another comment read, “Wouldn’t b surprised if nepo kid, Alia plays as d lead as expected.”

Well, what are your thoughts on the assumed sequel? Let us know in the comment section below.

