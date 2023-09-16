There seems to be no sign of completion for Amit Sharma’s sports drama Maidaan featuring Ajay Devgn as the legendary real-life coach Syed Abdul Rahim and real footballers from all over the world playing authentic football matches.

The expensive film produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor has already been postponed seven times. It now seems it won’t be released this year at all.

A source close to the development says, “After the record-breaking success of Gadar 2, Zee Studios doesn’t want to leave anything to chance in Maidaan. They want Maidaan to be their next blockbuster after Gadar 2.”

The problem, if it may be called that, is the budget.

The source adds, “While Gadar 2 was budgeted at a meagre Rs 60 crores, Maidaan has already gone insanely over-budget, thanks to all the international football players who are participating on the on-camera matches. Zee Studios is determined to make Maidaan the football epic. They want it to do for football what Lagaan did to cricket.”

Interestingly, Maidaan co-stars Priyamani with Devgn in Maidaan. She is currently basking in the super-success of Jawan.

