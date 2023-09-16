After seeing Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan dominate the bad guys and save the country from harm as Tiger and Pathaan in their standalone films respectively, the ‘Karan Arjun’ duo are all set to lock horns in YRF’s ‘Tiger vs Pathaan.’ The latest updates about the film – which first made headlines in 2022- suggest the script has been locked, and the prep will start soon. Read on to know the latest details of the upcoming film.

This biggie will be directed by Siddharth Anand and is touted as the biggest film in Indian Cinema. The film – which is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, will see Tiger and SRK’ Pathaan locking horns after Salman saved SRK’s character in the 2023 film and the two set to share screen space (as the spies) once more in Tiger 3.

As per the latest Pinkvilla report, both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have given their nod to the script of the upcoming YRF spy film that will see their characters face off against one another. A source close to the development of ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ told the portal, “The script was narrated to SRK and Salman separately in different meetings by Aditya Chopra and it has been an instant thumbs up for both the giants.” As per the source, the individual and independent narrations happened with both in August.

The source added, “Tiger vs Pathaan will unleash a different dynamic of two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan re excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial.” Adding that the script is now officially locked, the insider stated, “With things being locked on the paper, the team of Tiger vs Pathaan will start the prep work from November this year, after the release of Tiger 3 in Diwali. It’s going to be a prolonged 5-month prep for the film before taking it on floors in March 2024.”

According to the source, the ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ script was locked only after both stars gave the go-ahead. They said, “It’s a huge milestone for the banner because it marks a reunion of two giants from Indian Cinema on a full-fledged film 25 years after their first collaboration on Karan Arjun. The union of Salman and SRK warrants a strong script, and post the positive feedback in the individual narrations, Aditya Chopra and the team are now all set to take the film on floors by March/April. The team is confident that Tiger vs Pathaan will live onto the mammoth expectations of the audience.”

Talking about the YRP spy universe, while ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ will go on floors in March 2024, the franchise’s next offering is the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi-led Tiger 3. The film was initially set to release on April 21, 2023, but is now scheduled to hit screens on Diwali 2023, aka November 10, 2023.

