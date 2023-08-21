After the debacle of Kisi Ka Bhai Aur Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of his upcoming and most-awaited film Tiger 3. Just like Pathaan, it will again see a reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman in the third instalment. While an update about them returning with Tiger 3 surfaces every now and then, fans have been wondering what it’d be like to see them in the action scene once again. However, the latest media report suggests that the film is likely to follow Gadar 2’s footsteps. Yes, you heard that right!

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has set the box office on fire ever since it hit the screens on August 11. Despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, the film has broke several box office records. Read on!

According to the latest media reports, Tiger 3, which Maneesh Sharma helms, will see a jail-breaking scene in Pakistan. Gadar 2, which saw Sunny Deol going to Pakistan, created an uproar amongst fans and the masses. Following the same, details of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo scene in Tiger 3 have leaked online and we bring it to you. Reportedly, ‘Pathaan’ will be seen saving ‘Avinash’ from Pakistan’s Jail and it will be followed by a huge bike chase sequence. Scroll down for details.

A report in Box Office Worldwide reads, “Gadar 2 has become a huge blockbuster as Sunny Deol again goes to Pakistan. This angle worked like anything and created an uproar among masses. Now we have learnt that Salman Khan gets caught in a Pakistani prison in Tiger 3. That is the moment in the film when Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan enters the film to save Tiger. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan enters Pakistan and saves Salman Khan in huge jail break and bike chase sequence. This sequence is certain to create huge mass hysteria all over when India’s two biggest superstars will come together in action pack avatar against Pakistan.”

Well, this sounds very interesting!

Let’s wait and watch if these are mere rumours or if there’s any truth to it. That only time will tell.

