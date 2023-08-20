Shah Rukh Khan, a man of wit and playful nature, is known for his sarcasm and his presence of mind. There have been many situations where interviewers and journalists tried to get SRK into any controversy, but the actor has always gotten out of it with his intelligence. When his film Pathaan was released earlier this year, the song Besharam Rang caught a lot of saffron-related controversy as Deepika Padukone was seen in an orange risque outfit.

But long before Pathaan, SRK had faced another saffron colour-related controversy when his film Dilwale’s song ‘Rang de tu mohe Gerua’ was released. Now, scroll ahead to watch how the actor dodged those bullets with his witty answers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back when Shah Rukh Khan was interviewed for his song ‘Gerua’, the journalist had asked him, “Gerua jo rang hai woh ek alag sense mein istamal hone laga hai abhi haal ke dino mein peechle do dhai saalon mein aur aap bohot chikh chikh gaare rang de tu mohe gerua, toh wakayi yeh gerua rang pyaar ka hai?”

To this, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t waste any time and responded with, “Main jo rang bolu logon ko wahi rang pyaar ka rang lagta hai. Jinko gerua accha lagta hai unko khush hona chahiye ki unke rang ko maine pyaar ka rang kaha hai but having said that gerua rang sacrifice ka hai ‘saffron’ aisa maine suna hai. Jab maine gaana suna tha toh mujhko aise laga ki tumhare pyaar mein sab kuch tyag dunga, tyag ka rang mana jata hai humare desh mein shayad, jahan tak mujhe malum hai ho sakta hai mein galat hoon.”

“Mujhe word bada accha laga, mujhe Ranjhe ke sath uska jod bohot accha laga baki uski koi deeper meaning nahi hai,” explained Shah Rukh Khan. When the interviewer further pestered him saying “Mein quote-unquote mein gerua rakh rahi hoon”, Pathaan actor subtly schooled her and laughed, “Main samajh raha hun, aap journalist hai toh yeh baatein mein samajh leta hoon. Main shakal se lagta hoon but mein hoon nahi bewakoof. Aur main dimple se baatein chupa leta hoon lekin iska yeh matlab nahi ki mujhe samajh nahi hai.”

Check out the clip going viral on Instagram shared by _srkvibe2.0:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK VIBE (@_srkvibe2.0)

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movies Jawan and Dunki. What are your thoughts about the actor’s response to the ‘gerua’ controversy?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Reviews ‘Made In Heaven 2’ & Lauds Zoya Akhtar Directorial: “I Just Had To Finish The Entire Season In One Go…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News