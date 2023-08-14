After enjoying a successful comeback with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of the most-anticipated film Jawan. Co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others in pivotal roles, the film is all set to hit the big screens on September 7 and fans have been waiting with bated breath. Before it takes the box offices by storm, Bollywood’s recently released films OMG 2 and Gadar 2 have been spelt their magic. Now referring to the same self-proclaimed claim Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) has slammed the film.

The critic recently took to X and penned a series of Tweets against Jawan and said it won’t be as big as Pathaan as the latter one was made a huge hit by Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. He went on to add that after the huge success of Gadar 2, Jawan has to earn more than 300 crore. Scroll down for details.

In a series of Tweet KRK slammed Shah Rukh Khan’s new song and wrote, “One more Wahiyat Song Chaliye of #Jawan has been released and this song is proof that Jawan is not going to become that big, what people are expecting. @iamsrk is doing his best to prove that #Pathaan was a Tukka and Pathan was made Blockbuster by VHP and Bajrang Dal Workers.” Adding, “Now SRK must understand that there is not an open field for him anymore after huge success of #Gadar2! Now #Jawan has to do more business than Gadar2 to keep him the biggest super star. If Jawan will do less than ₹300Cr lifetime, then automatically Srk will lose his place,” he wrote in next Tweet.

He further dragged Kajol in his Tweet and said that she called Pathaan collection fake. KRK later Tweeted, “SRK must understand this also that entire Bollywood including his best friend Kajol are calling #Pathaan collections fake. So if #Jawan doesn’t do lifetime business of min Rs.300 crore then automatically Pathan‘s business will be declared a scam and SRK will lose all the respect.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK slamming SRK’s Jawan? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

