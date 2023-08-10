Shah Rukh Khan is a witty man, and fans get to see this clear as the sun on a hot summer day when he interacts with fans via #AskSRK on Twitter. Just a while ago, the Badshah of Bollywood held another interactive session that saw many of his fans tweeting to him, and he posted a few of them with sassy but fun responses.

From dealing with trolls commenting about his age to netizens’ views of him not looking good in Jawan’s Zinda Banda as well as tips for asking a girl out, and more, scroll below to check out some of the best comebacks of SRK during this fun interaction.

One SRK fan – unhappy with the preview of Jawan, asked King Khan during the recent #AskSRK, “Dear SRK Sir, you’re saying in #JawanPrevue :- “jab mein villain banta hu toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahi sakta” Baat galat nahi hai but why’re you boasting yourself !? Khud ki tarif khud hi karna acchi baat nahi hai SRK Sir.” Not only the King of Bollywood but also the King of Wits, Shah Rukh Khan, replied, “Theek hai kal se tum meri tareef shuru kar doh. Main chup rahunga…next Prevue silent wala dalunga. Tum dub kar lena jo Mann chahe. #Jawan”

Another fan took to the micro-blogging site and asked the superstar, “Sir jawan hone ki ek umer hoti hai par aapki umer to bahut jada ho gai hai” Giving a sassy reply, Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan”

One netizen, unhappy with SRK’s look in Jawan’s Zinda Banda, tweeted, “Sir jee ye Zinda Banda song aap me bilkul suit nahi kiya. Next song kab aayegi.” Answering back in kind, the Badshah of Bollywood commented, “Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena….#Jawan”

One Shah Rukh Khan fan asked the superstar tips to woe a girl, writing, “Sir ji ladki kaise pataye kuch tips dijiye na #AskSRK” Replying to it, SRK tweeted, “Pehla sabak yeh ‘patana patana ‘ mat bolo accha nahi lagta. #Jawan”

One fan simply asked the superstar, “Shahrukh sir horror movie kab karoge #asksrk” Answering this in the most filmy way possible, Khan tweeted, “Har baar karta hoon na….Humesha akela aata hoon…mere dost Yash ne kaha tha na….joh Akela aata hai….woh hota hai monster!! #Jawan”

How excited are you when Shah Rukh Khan hosts #AskSRK sessions?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

