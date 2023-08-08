Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly Bollywood’s powerful couple! The duo, who’s no less than an inspiration, never fails to take social media by storm with their presence. Every time they come together for an event or post a photo together, they become the talk of the time in no time. In today’s throwback, we bring SRK’s heartwarming video that will make you go Aww!

We recently came across a fan-made video on social media that’s a collage of his different appearances at various occasions right from the beginning of his career till now. Scroll down for details!

Well, the piece of jewellery that is gifted by Gauri Khan is the ring that he never took off. Yes, that’s true! The video shows Shah Rukh Khan at different events during different times on different days, but one thing that remains constant is his ring by Gauri.

Well, earlier, we have seen Salman Khan, who never takes off his blue silver bracelet from his wrist and now Shah Rukh Khan. Reacting to his video, a netizen wrote, “Its not just a ring, but his emotions and love for Gauri that just got increased with each passing day a husband like SRK is the biggest green flag.”

While another said, “He proved scorpions are loyal,” a third netizen wrote, “They way they love and respect each other (Raam Sita).”

“This Guy. I don’t agree that he was cheating… it’s his personal business anyway.. I am interested in his work period… People need to get a life … hellooooo… I think he has too much respect for Gauri and his Family .. blessings,” said another user.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan where he’s paired opposite Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi. He later has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline. Before that he will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, Jawan will hit the screens on September makers are likely to drop the official trailer soon, after the prevue.

