Karan Johar Is Scared "Kisi Ki Nazar Na Lag Jaye" But Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Are Proud Partners Demanding Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Success Bash? [Exclusive]

Karan Johar is keeping the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani celebrations at a low ebb.

“Kisiki nazar na lag jaye,” says a source close to Karan.

“We are constantly monitoring the film’s upward swing at the box office. However, there is a lot of negativity coming from a certain section of KJo haters who criticize everything he does. They cannot bare to see Rocky Aur Rani Kii… being declared a success. The minute Karan and the team get into the celebratory mood there will be thousand of doubts being raised,” a source close to the film waives off all celebrations.

While Karan Johar won’t be having a success bash, one hears from very reliable sources that the two spouses of the lead pair, Ranveer Singh’s Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt’s Ranbir Kapoor cannot stop gushing over their respective spouse’s performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

“Party toh banta hai,” they are heard telling their friends.

For Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the first hit after a row of flops. As for Alia Bhatt, she has had an uninterrupted flow of hits during the past three years. This is her eleventh year as an actress and we hear her non-biological father Karan Johar is planning a party for her impressive innings.

