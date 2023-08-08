Actress Sherlyn Chopra, who is known for her fearless, bold and unfiltered personality, has hit the headlines yet again with her latest comment about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant is often spotted by paparazzi and Monday was not an exception.

The actress was spotted at Bandra Bandstand wearing an off-shoulder black dress with a thigh high slit. She accessorised her look with dangling embellished earrings. While she was busy clicking selfies with passersby and posing for the shutterbugs, one paparazzo playfully posed the question of whether she’d marry Rahul Gandhi. In response to this, Sherlyn answered positively but on a single condition.

The 35-year-old actress said, “Yes, why not. But I would want that after getting married, my surname remains the same.” As soon as the video was posted on social media by a paparazzo, Sherlyn Chopra’s comment went viral online. However, Rahul Gandhi is yet to respond to this news.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra_official84)

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi himself is in the news lately as he has been reinstated as the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. This move came shortly after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a case related to a ‘Modi’ surname remark.

On the professional front, Sherlyn Chopra is busy with the promotions of her web series ‘Paurashpur Season 2’ by Ektaa Kapoor. She will be seen essaying the role of the enchanting royal ‘Maharani Snehlata’ in the web-series.

For the unversed, Sherlyn Chopra was the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine in 2012. Reportedly, her photos were released two years later. The actress was recently seen in the rap song ‘Wo Karte Hai Judge’.

