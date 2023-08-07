Earlier this year, reports revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is making an exit from the Don franchise. It came at a time when fans of the superstar have been waiting for 12 years for Farhan Akhtar to announce the sequel. However, Ranveer Singh entered the franchise to play the third generation of the much-loved character.

The news was met with resistance by a section of the media, who went ahead to deny the development and called it fake news. However, Farhan is seemingly going ahead with the project with a young generation star. Scroll down to know more.

If Pinkvilla reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh has already shot an announcement video, and an official announcement from the makers will come at the right time. Not just that, a teaser will be released this week.

The publication quoted a source as saying, “The teaser of Don 3 will be out this week on the digital world. The team is very excited to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don to this young generation of cinema-going audience. The introduction will happen through a proper teaser, which will drop digitally in the next 2 to 3 days.” Moreover, Ranveer will be spotted in an uber-cool avatar in the teaser, bringing in a new dimension to the character of Don.

The aforementioned teaser will be screened in the cinema halls through the Independence Day week with Gadar 2. “Gadar is an action film, which is expected to set the box office on fire. Farhan Akhtar and co. are keen to screen the teaser of Don 3 at national chains all across the country. The same teaser might be screened with Ranveer Singh’s own, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 as well,” the source added.

Don 3 is expected to start production as soon as Ranveer completes the Baiju Bawra, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, which Farhan Akhtar is helming, maybe his biggest release of 2025.

