Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continued its strong hold at the worldwide box office on Saturday. David Dhawan’s romantic comedy has crossed 25 crore globally, with a trending better than Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Scroll below for the day 2 update!

Showcases growth at the overseas box office!

There are bigger rivals in the overseas market, like Peddi and Drishyam 3, among other Indian rivals. Despite the obstacles, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai showcased good growth, adding 3.25 crore more to its kitty on day 2.

The overseas total now surges to 5.75 crore gross. Although there is also competition from Bollywood films like Chand Mera Dil and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, with a strong pace, it can easily surpass the international lifetime of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (25.31 crore).

Trends better than Varun Dhawan’s last romantic-comedy!

At the domestic box office, the two-day India net collection has reached 17.75 crore, converting to 20.94 crore gross. Combined with the overseas total, the worldwide collection reaches 26.69 crore after two days.

Varun Dhawan’s last romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, had collected 23 crore worldwide in its first 2 days. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slightly ahead, which is a positive sign. Word of mouth is working in its favor, and a strong weekend could push it well past expectations.

In its lifetime, Sunny Sankari earned 108.11 crore. With Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2 soon joining the box office battle, only time will tell if Varun manages to deliver another 100 crore grosser.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Worldwide Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 17.75 crore

India gross: 20.94 crore

Overseas gross: 5.75 crore

Worldwide gross: 26.69 crore

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