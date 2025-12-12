Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has managed to perform brilliantly upon its arrival on OTT as well. The film has been streaming on Netflix for 10 days, and it has registered one of the best viewership for a Bollywood film in 2025.

Trending In 12 Countries

The romantic comedy was trending in 12 countries last week, claiming a spot in the top 10 non-English films of the week in Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Mauritius.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Verdict

According to data by Netflix from December 1 – 7, 2025, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari garnered a viewership of 2.6 million on Netflix against 5.8 million viewing hours in its second week and secured the third spot in the globally trending list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

In only 10 days, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film has managed to enter the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films of 2025, surpassing Mahavatar Narsimha and Maa. It matched the lifetime views of Chhaava.

Here are the most-viewed Bollywood films of 2025 that arrived on Netflix after they finished their theatrical run.

Raid 2: 12.3 Million Saiyaara: 10 Million Jaat: 9.4 Million Deva: 8.7 Million Jolly LLB 3: 8.1 Million The Diplomat: 7.6 Million Sikandar : 6.7 Million Chhaava | Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 5.5 Million Maa: 5.4 Million Mahavatar Narsimha: 5.3 Million

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the romantic comedy, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 2.9 million | 6.4 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 2.6 million | 5.8 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Total: 5.5 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

