It was almost 13 years ago that Hindi Cinema got a commercial powerhouse when Varun Dhawan arrived on the screen! With Salman Khan’s epic charisma and Govinda’s hilarious comic timing, he was called a lethal combo! He made his presence felt instantly and turned the audience’s man for the masala flicks!

But then he suddenly surprised everyone, shedding his boy next door image in Badlapur, turning into a man brooding for revenge. But despite this boy-to-man transformation, which was successful at the box office as well, Varun’s artistic journey lacked something – probably the discipline of the Uniform!

Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 Transformation

Some films define an actor’s career by their box office dominance; others redefine the actor himself by marking a crucial shift in his artistic journey. Border 2 feels like the latter for Varun Dhawan. After a decade of romantic comedies and mass entertainers, VD stands at a crossroads, and he is ready to take the road not taken!

Varun Dhawan Bears The Weight Of The Uniform

For an actor known for his dapper personality and loud charm, stepping into the disciplined and necessary silence of a soldier demands an entirely new vocabulary of performance. Varun’s first look from Border 2 proves that he is shedding the loudness and embracing the quiet intensity – a sense of rawness for his role!

Redefining His Career One Frame A Time!

Border 2 seems like Varun Dhawan‘s significant shift in ambition. He has proved he can pull a debut with Student Of The Year, he can pull a franchise with the Dulhania series, he can pull seriousness as he did in October, he can pull rawness and intensity as he did in Badlapur, basically, he can pull the box office. But Border 2 might be his internal shift, not as a star but as an actor who wears the Uniform as a mark of respect! He gets ready to shoulder the heavy, complex emotions of national duty and sacrifice.

This is the transition of a star into an actor of substance. Eagerly waiting for Varun Dhawan to redefine his own identity on the big screen with Border 2!

