Dharmendra Barged In Dilip Kumar's Home & Yousuf Saab Scaringly Called His Servant

Dharmendra is one of the few superstars who impressed audiences with his looks and acting skills ever since he stepped on the silver screen. When he first arrived in Bombay, the only superstar he admired was Dilip Kumar. An admiration that turned into a friendship that was eternal. Dharam ji was mesmerized by Yousuf Saab so much so that Saira Banu used to joke that he fought with her for Dilip Kumar’s love and attention!

The two never worked together in any film. However, Dilip Kumar and he formed a bond that was unbreakable. In fact, when Sunny Deol was being launched in Betaab, Dilip Kumar was the first one to see his photoshoots and offer feedback!

Dharmendra & Dilip Kumar’s First Awkward Meeting

Dharmendra & Dilip Kumar’s first meeting was very awkward. In Dilip Kumar’s autobiography, the Sholay superstar recalled, “I wasn’t stopped at the gate by anybody, and so I walked right into the house through the main door. There was a wooden staircase leading to a bedroom upstairs. Again, nobody stopped me, so I climbed up the stairs and stood at the entrance to one of the rooms.”

Dilip Kumar Called His Staff!

Dilip Kumar was startled looking at a stranger in his room, and he was terrified enough to call for his staff! In the same anecdote, the Sholay actor recalled, “He called out to a servant loudly. Now scared, I ran down the staircase and bolted out of the house, looking behind to see if I was being followed.”

The Second Meeting – Two Brothers United!

Years later, Dharmendra found his footing in the industry as a superstar, and he once met Dilip Kumar’s sister at an event and told her that he felt Dilip Sahab was his elder brother as well. She set up their meeting, and it turned into an eternal friendship!

