Indian Cinema is a goldmine when it comes to the stories of how some iconic films were made. What went right, what went wrong, who was initially cast, and who was finally replaced? One such iconic and cult films in the history of Indian Cinema is Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa, or rather we should say Dilip Kumar’s Pyaasa?

The First Choice Of Pyaasa – The OG Superstar!

The first choice for Pyaasa was the OG superstar of the Indian Cinema – Dilip Kumar! While he was witnessing a never-seen-before stardom during the 50’s, Guru Dutt decided to cast him for his passion project, because he wanted the best actor to lead the film!

Pyaasa Budget VS Dilip Kumar’s Fee!

Even in those days, actors and their paychecks were huge! Dilip Kumar demanded 42% of the entire budget of Pyaasa as his paycheck. Guru Dutt requested him to reconsider his fee, and being a thorough gentleman, Yousuf Sahab obliged, promising to be on the Muhurat the very next day! Pyaasa was mounted on a budget of 3.5 lakh in those days!

Muhurat Day & An Unannounced Betrayal!

On the muhurat day, every one was ready and all that was needed was for the Devdas actor to arrive on the set and give the opening shot that was to be filmed! As per a columb by Yasser Usman for NDTV, the superstar never arrived that day.

The anecdote quotes Guru Dutt‘s production controller and confidante, Guruswamy, “‘I myself had gone to fetch Dilip Saab. But he was not to be found at home.’ Guru’s brother, Devi Dutt, recalled, ‘He was to attend the mahurat at Kardar Studio. Also, [producer-director] BR Chopra’s office was in the same compound. Dilip Saab went there to meet him. Dilip Saab sat there discussing the script of Chopra Saab’s Naya Daur as the mahurat time (of Pyaasa) slipped by. Guru Dutt sent for him. Dilip Saab said he’d be there in ten minutes.”

Dilip Kumar Was Replaced In 6 Hours!

Everyone waited for Guru Dutt to make a decision! A sharp yet strong decision. He decided to replace Dilip Kumar, and by 3 PM, Pyaasa had a new lead – Guru Dutt himself! Rest as they is history! Pyaasa went ahead and earned 1.75 crore at the box office, turning into a blockbuster and churning out a profit of 4185% against a budget of 3.5 lakh!

Guru Dutt VS Dilip Kumar Box Office!

At the box office, Naya Daur earned more than Pyaasa, but obviously, Pyaasa created history by delivering a profit that was never heard of! Naya Daur earned 2.5 crore at the box office and was the second highest-grossing film of 1957, followed by Mother India starring Nargis. Pyaasa took third place in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 1957.

