Dilip Kumar is known as the Tragedy King of Indian cinema for his intense and emotional performances. Before becoming a legendary actor, he worked in an Army canteen in Pune during the early 1940s. During that time, he encountered an awkward situation that filled him with anger, disgust, and fear. Scroll below for the deets.

According to reports, Devika Rani of the Bombay Talkies discovered the legendary actor. His movies are still iconic and legendary like the actor, and some of them include Andaz, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, and Ram Aur Shyam. Her affair with Madhubala had also been all over the tabloids, but their love story tragically ended, and he eventually married Saira Banu. Kumar’s natural acting style, deep voice, and ability to bring emotional depth to characters made him an icon. His legacy continues to inspire actors worldwide.

According to Zoom’s report, Dilip Kumar shared an interesting story in his autobiography, The Substance and the Shadow. It was published in 2014. In the book, he revealed an incident when he encountered a nak*d young woman during his first job. He worked in the Army Canteen, and one day, the late actor went into his room only to find a woman lying on her bed without any clothes. She was reportedly the corporal’s daughter.

Dilip Kumar, fuming with anger, disgust, and fear, went to his manager to file a complaint. When he returned with the manager, the young woman left his room. He wrote, “The manager looked at me, his eyebrow raised questioningly. I held him by his elbow and made him turn around and walk back with me. I had this lurking feeling that she had headed for the poolside. We reached the pool, and there she was, standing on the raised board above the pool sans her clothes and swaying as if she was on a dance floor.”

He handled the situation maturely, and Kumar was only a teenager when it happened. He ensured that the club did not attract unnecessary attention.

Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021 due to age-related health issues. His death marked the end of an era in Indian cinema, and he was given a state funeral with full honors.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Narrowly Escaped A Deadly Accident While Filming Tiger Zinda Hai: “… But Crew Was More Worried About The Camera”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News