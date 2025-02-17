Seventeen years have passed since the release of Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film was released on February 15, 2008. While it performed moderately well at the box office, it became a fan favorite over the years.

According to Box Office India, the film had a budget of around ₹55 crore. Its net collection in India alone was ₹56.04 crore, while its worldwide gross collection reached ₹107.78 crore. However, despite its success, the film contains a few historical inaccuracies that have recently gone viral among audiences. Here are five such mistakes:

1. Potatoes Did Not Exist In India During Akbar’s Rule

In one scene, Jodha is seen preparing food, and a potato is present among the vegetables in her basket. However, Akbar ruled in the 16th century, while potatoes arrived in India from South America only in the 17th century. This anachronism is a noticeable historical error in Jodhaa Akbar.

2. Stainless Steel Utensils Were Not Available

When Jodha arrives in Agra after her marriage, a Rajput maid offers her rice in a utensil, which Jodha knocks over. The utensil appears to be made of stainless steel, a material that did not exist during that era. Stainless steel was invented much later in the early 20th century.

3. Incorrect Use of A Phrase In Dialogue

In one Jodhaa Akbar scene, Akbar talks about tasting food prepared by the royal cook and says, “Khud Jahan Panah is Baat Par Inkar-e-Harf Nahim Utha Sakte.” However, the phrase “Inkar-e-Harf” is incorrect. The proper term is “Harf-e-Inkar,” which means “objection.”

4. Candles Were Not Used In Akbar’s Time

Throughout the film, several scenes depict rooms illuminated by candles. However, candles, as shown in the movie, were not used during Akbar’s time. The earliest modern candles were first made in 1830, making this another historical inaccuracy.

5. Jodhaabai’s Name Is Absent From The Akbarnama

The film portrays Jodhabai as Akbar’s Rajput queen. However, Akbar’s official biography, Akbarnama, does not mention a queen named Jodhaabai. However, Jahangir’s memoirs reference his mother as a Hindu Rajput princess who later adopted the name Mariam-uz-Zamani after marriage.

While most audiences may not notice these historical mistakes, historians can quickly point them out. However, if a film is well-made, such details often go unnoticed. On the other hand, if a movie lacks engagement, errors like these stand out. Despite these inaccuracies, Jodhaa Akbar remains a cinematic classic. Had it been released today, it could have easily crossed ₹2,000 crore at the box office.

