Bollywood’s powerhouse actors, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, have been the favorites of the audiences, thanks to their on-screen charisma for decades. Salman, fondly known as “Bhai,” is celebrated for his action-packed blockbusters like Dabangg and Tiger Zinda Hai, while Sanjay, aka “Sanju Baba,” has delivered iconic performances in films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Vaastav.

The two actors have also worked together in a few movies, most prominently in Saajan and Dus. Further, due to cameos, the two have shared screens together in various movies like Om Shanti Om and Son of Sardar. Now, this dynamic duo is set to take their star power global with cameos in a big-budget Hollywood thriller.

Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt to shoot in Saudi Arabia for three days

In an exciting development for Bollywood fans as per Mid-Day, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are reportedly gearing up to appear in a high-profile Hollywood thriller. According to sources, the duo will begin shooting their parts at Saudi Arabia’s state-of-the-art AlUla Studios between February 17 and 19, marking their entry into international cinema. Known for their immense popularity in the Middle East, the actors are expected to bring their unique charisma to the global stage.

Both actors have a packed schedule. Salman is preparing for the release of Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, an action-packed film co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, slated for Eid 2025. He is also working on Kick 2, Tiger vs. Pathaan, and an untitled collaboration with Atlee. Sanjay, on the other hand, is set to star in Baaghi 4 alongside Tiger Shroff, releasing on September 5, 2025, following his recent successes in Double iSmart and Leo.

Currently, there are no details of what movie Salman and Sanjay are going to play a cameo in, and further how instrumental their roles will be. However, fans can be assured that whatever role they get, Baba and Bhai will prove yet again why they are two of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan’s Father-In-Law Shut Down The Negative Rumors On The Superstar: “The Most Misunderstood Man, So Much Venom Has Been Poured..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News