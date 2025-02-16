Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot June 3, 1973 and became one of the most celebrated celebrity couples during the 70s. However, did you know that their union also had a heavy impact on Jaya’s parents? The actress-politician’s father Taroon Kumar Bhaduri had once mentioned in his article on how they started getting a lot of attention after becoming the superstar’s in-laws. Not only this but he recalled being called to speak about his son-in-law’s alleged ‘affairs’ too which left him miffed. In the same article, Taroon Kumar came out in support of Big B against all the negative rumors about him.

For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan’s father Taroon Kumar Bhaduri was a reputed journalist for several years. On March 1989, he wrote an article in the Illustrated Weekly Of India on how life had changed drastically for him and his wife after their daughter tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan. He stated, “When Jaya joined films way back in 1970, Satyajit Ray told me, ‘For a year or so, at least in Bengal, she will be known as your daughter. Thereafter, you will be known as her father.’ True enough, this came to pass. And as if this was not enough, suddenly, out of the blue, I had to one day become the father-in-law of one who has been variously described as a ‘superstar’. Their popularity has rubbed off on my wife and me.”

Furthermore, he recalled everyone being overfriendly with him and his wife after they became the superstar’s in-laws. Taroon Kumar Bhaduri went on to add, “Almost overnight, we found that our friends were overfriendly towards us. Strangers wanted to know us socially. We started getting cocktail invitations from wholly unknown people. ‘There go Jaya’s parents and Amitabh’s in-laws,’ curious passers-by would whisper. Wherever I went, I was besieged with requests for photographs of Jaya and Amitabh—not only from teenage fans but grandmothers too.”

However, all hell broke loose when the journalist was invited by a women’s organization to speak on the alleged affairs of Amitabh Bachchan. For the unversed, the rumors of the Sholay actor’s affair with Rekha was on full swing. He was also linked with Parveen Babi. Bhaduri said, “I, in my turn, was invited to one town to open a new judo club—because Amitabh is supposed to be the angry young man who fights his way out with judo, karate and what have you. But the ultimate was reached in another town where a women’s organisation invited me to speak on Amitabh’s ‘affairs’. This unnerved me no end, and I told them I was too busy mismanaging my own affairs to bother about someone else’s.”

Not only this but Taroon Kumar Bhaduri came out in support of Amitabh Bachchan against all the negative rumors which were published on him. He went on to call his son-in-law the most ‘misunderstood and maligned’ man. He went on to say, “Amit, in real life, is an introvert. He talks only when it is necessary. He reads his Gita every morning and he plays his sitar. At times, he can be like a child. But in spite of all this, he is perhaps the most misunderstood and maligned man in the film industry. So much venom and calumny have been poured on him by a section of the Bombay film press that any other man in his place would have cracked up. He takes it all in his stride. But he also knows how to hit back, and this he does occasionally.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have completed 51 years of marriage now. The couple are parents to Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. They have three grandchildren namely Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli and Aaradhya Bachchan.

