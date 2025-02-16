Veteran actress Sheeba Akashdeep, who was a part of many commercially successful films during the mid and late-90s recently opened up about her horrifying experience with Aditya Pancholi on the sets of the 1995 action-comedy film Surakshaa. Not only this but Sheeba revealed that she permanently left the film because of Aditya’s behavior towards her. The actress also highlighted that the movie’s director Raju Mavani also refused to help her during the tumultuous situation.

Sheeba Akashdeep Recalls Aditya Pancholi Lashing Out At Her

Recalling the incident, Sheeba Akashdeep stated how Aditya Pancholi got triggered by her simple statement and started abusing and shouting at her. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the Naachnewale Gaanewale actress said, “I was tired, it was middle of the night. I came to sets after doing two shifts. I was sleeping in my car, wrapped up in a blanket. I stepped out of the car for the shot, at that time there were no vans. The director was about to explain the shot. Aur mud ke usne kuch bola ki (he turned and said something), ‘Do like that’ or something. Main itni neend mein. Maine bola (I was sleepy. I said), ‘You do your own work na’. Woh itna trigger ho gaya, uss time woh bohut trigger ho jata tha.”

Aditya Pancholi’s Behavior Made Sheeba Akashdeep Leave The Set

Furthermore, Sheeba Akashdeep remembered how she stormed off the set being mortified by Aditya Pancholi’s aggressive behavior towards her. She went on to add, “Bahut gaali galoch, chillam chilli hogayi us time, beech sadak pe aadhi raat ko (He got triggered, at that time he used to get triggered a lot. Abuses were hurled, there was screaming then, in the middle of the road late at night). I was scared, I cried and looked at the producer, who wasn’t even looking at me. He didn’t understand what to do when the hero and heroine were fighting in the middle of the set. I sat in my car, slammed the door, and left the set. That was the first time I left the set like this. I said, ‘I won’t work now, I can’t. he abused me and you did nothing. I won’t come anymore on set.”

Not only this but Sheeba Akashdeep never returned to the set to complete the movie. For the unversed, Surakshaa also starred Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Divya Dutta and Monica Bedi. Sheeba was last seen in the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

