It’s been over 11 years since actress Jiah Khan passed away. She allegedly hanged herself to death and wrote a six-page suicide note addressed to her boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi. The Hero actor attended her funeral with her father, Aditya Pancholi. But it turned into quite a messy situation after the Indian producer misbehaved with the media. Scroll below to know all that happened behind the curtains.

Jiah Khan had accused Sooraj Pancholi of verbally and physically abusing him in her suicide note. She was only 25 at the time of her death, and court documents also revealed she had to undergo an abortion despite being four months pregnant.

Aditya Pancholi created a scene at Jiah’s funeral

Many would remember that father Aditya had accompanied Aditya Pancholi to the funeral of his girlfriend, Jiah Khan. His mother, Zarina Wahab, was also present during the last rites. But things turned messy as he was leaving the venue. The producer allegedly ran over a cameraman’s tripod and argued with the media instead of apologizing.

A source close to Masala! had revealed, “His highhanded behavior ticked off the cops. Angry members of the media pulled out his car keys and threw them outside. Even the cops failed to control the havoc created by Aditya.”

The drama continued for almost half an hour. He settled the fight by paying Rs 15,000 in compensation to the media person. Take a look at the infamous spat below:

“Sooraj ki kya galti hai?”: Aditya Pancholi

As Sooraj Pancholi was being questioned by the police over his connection with Jiah Khan’s death, father Aditya got into defense mode. He said in an interview with IANS, “Sooraj ki kya galti hai (What’s Sooraj’s fault)? They’re probably looking for a villain in this story, and Sooraj has been selected as the villain of this story. If you take Raavan out of the ‘Ramayan’, it loses its impact. What is Sholay without Gabbar Singh?”

Pancholi also claimed that other factors, apart from the relationship with Sooraj, made Jiah Khan take extreme steps. He claimed the Nishabd actress often bottled up her emotions.

Jiah Khan suicide case verdict

Sooraj Pancholi, who was accused of abetment to suicide, was taken into custody shortly after her death but was later released on bail. Almost one year later, the high court directed the CBI to investigate the case. In 2023, the Time To Dance actor was acquitted due to a lack of evidence in the Jiah Khan suicide case.

