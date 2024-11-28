Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted of abetment to suicide charges in the death case of his then-girlfriend and late actress Jiah Khan last year. In the latest development, his mother and veteran actress Zarina Wahab revealed that Jiah had allegedly tried to commit suicide almost 4-5 times before meeting her son. She also added how this case affected her son’s film career.

Zarina Wahab’s Revelation

In an interaction with Lehren, Zarina Wahab said, “Uske pehle bhi usne 4-5 baar try kiya hai, lekin naseeb aisi thi ki jab mere bete ka turn aaya toh it happened (even before that, she had tried 4-5 times, but it was destiny that when my son’s turn came, it happened).” The My Name Is Khan actress then recalled how this case affected Sooraj Pancholi’s professional life. She went on to add, “We all went through a bad time, but I believe in one thing: ‘If you spoil anybody’s life with lies, take it as a loan; it will come to you with interest.’ Karma says that. Hum log ne intezaar kiya jab he was not guilty (we all waited). It took 10 years, but he is out of it, and I am happy. It has affected Sooraj’s career.”

Zarina Wahab’s Cryptic Statement For Jiah Khan

In the same interaction, Zarina Wahab also implied that everyone knew about what Jiah Khan used to do but that she does not wish to reveal the same. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress added, “Woh kya karti thi sab jaante hai (Everyone knows what she used to do), I don’t want to open my mouth. Bolke mein apne aap ko chota nahi karna chahti hoon (I want to come down to that level).”

Jiah Khan was found dead at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013, by her mother, Rabia Khan. Her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was arrested on alleged abetment to suicide. She had allegedly left a lengthy suicide note that had the details of her tumultuous relationship with Pancholi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooraj P (@soorajpancholi)

