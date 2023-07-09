Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi made headlines recently as a probable Bigg Boss contestant. Given to his close proximity to Salman Khan, the host of the reality show, added fuel to the buzz. Many reports speculated that he will be a contestant. However, denied participating in the show.

The reports of Pancholi’s possible participation in the reality show began after he was acquitted in Jiya Khan’s abetment to suicide case. The actor released a statement in April after being acquitted by the court and mentioned that the last 10 years have been ‘painful’ for him and his family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with the Bombay Times, Sooraj Pancholi revealed, “I will never do a reality show. I wasn’t approached by them either. It’s not something I would do even though I know it has a huge viewership.” He added that it’s just not his personality, but he also wants to focus on acting in films and even web shows. He said, “I lost out on acting opportunities in the past because of my travel restrictions and a sword that was dangling on my head.”

Sooraj Pancholi further said that he would be open to being a part of a documentary where he can talk about his side of the story. “If that happens, I would love to be a part of it as I can say things that haven’t been said yet,” he had told the publication in an earlier interview.

Jiah Khan died by suicide in June 2013. She left a six-page suicide note where she mentioned being cheated on and even raped, after which she had to undergo an abortion. The actor said that he has ‘won’ his dignity and confidence back after the court found him not guilty.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Did Karan Johar Get Inspired By A South Indian Film Santosh Subramaniam Ft. Genelia D’Souza, Jayam Ravi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News