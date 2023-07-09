Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented and fittest actors in Bollywood and is known for performing high-octane stunts on his own in his films. The actor never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his fitness reels on social media and on to the series of new events, Tiger took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself doing an incline dumbbell press with 100 kgs, and his fans are reacting to it in the comments dragging Shraddha Kapoor. Scroll below to watch the video.

Tiger enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 36 million followers on Instagram. The actor often gives a sneak peek to the fans of his luxurious life on the platform, and we love how he’s always so humble and kind towards his fans during his public appearances.

Now talking about his latest Instagram upload, Tiger Shroff shared a video of himself doing an incline dumbbell press with 50 kgs each, which sums up to 100 kgs, and it’ll leave you with goosebumps.

Tiger shared the video with a gorilla emoji ‘🦍’; take a look at it below:

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Body banane ka Kya fayeda Shraddha ke samne to pad diya”

Another user trolled the Baaghi star and commented, “Jeans me kon workout krta hai 🤦🏽‍♂️😂”

A third commented, “Kya fayda e sab karna ke shradhha ke samne toh padd Diya tha”

For those who don’t know, during one of his interviews back in the day, Tiger Shroff accidentally farted in front of Shraddha Kapoor, and the video went crazy viral online.

