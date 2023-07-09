Kader Khan and Amitabh Bachchan shared a deep and enduring friendship. Their partnership began in the 1970s when Kader started writing dialogues for the megastar’s films. Together, they gave films like “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar” (1978), “Laawaris” (1981), “Coolie” (1983), and “Amar Akbar Anthony” (1977), among others.

However, things soured between them. The late actor once revealed the reason behind his bitter relationship with Big B. Khan was one of the most talented actors we have had in the history of Hindi cinema, and his contribution to the same can’t be measured in words.

During a conversation with the Business of Cinema, Kader Khan recalled, “Me Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) bolta tha unko, kisine mujse aake kaha, ek producer the, ke aap sirji ko mila? Me pucha “Kaun sirji?” He was shocked and said, “Sirji tumko nahi maloom? arey that Tall man, Amitji aarahe the wahan se. Mene kaha woh toh Amit hai, Sirji kabse bangaya?”

Kader Khan then recalled the producer saying, “Haan we call him sirji. Sabne sirji bolna shuru hi kardiya tha. Mere muh se nikla nahi sirji. Woh sirji ka na nikalna, mene nikal gaya us group se. Yeh aisi baat hai jo ke, Kya koi aadmi apne dost ko, apne bhai ko, kisi aur naam se pukaar sakta hai? Namumkin Baat hai yeh. Me nahi kar sakaa woh isiliye shayad, woh raabta nahi raha jo, isilye Khuda Gawah se me nikal gaya.”

Watch the video below:

Although, when Khan passed away, Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional tweet for him and wrote, “T 3045 – Kadar Khan passes away .. sad, depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !!..”

