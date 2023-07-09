Karan Johar is among the most celebrated filmmaker and producers in the Hindi film industry. Whether the reason is good or bad, Karan is always in the headlines. Recently, in a rare sight, the director reached out to his fans via Instagram Threads for an interaction and spilt some beans about his next, after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, probably with Salman Khan.

KJo has been in the movie-making business for a long time. He took over his father Yash Johar’s production company Dharma Productions in 2004 after the latter’s death. While he has worked with almost every celebrated star in the industry, he sits in the director’s chair for only a few.

While he is currently waiting for the release of his comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar is already planning his next. While the director bid adieu to his Twitter handle a few months ago, he is now available on Instagram’s newly launched Threads app to interact with people.

During his latest conversation, a fan asked the director what his next film will be about. In his response, KJo left everyone excited by saying, “An emotional actioner.” He did not reveal much details about the upcoming project but we wonder if it the same one that he offered Salman Khan. In April, during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan revealed that both Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra had offered him movies. The Tiger star further shared his interest in working with the two.

As per various other reports, Karan Johar and Salman Khan are aiming for an entertainer to release on Eid 2024. Therefore, as per KJo’s latest hints, his emotional actioner might be with Salman Khan. If the project happens to hit the theatres, it will mark the director-actor duo’s collaboration after more than 25 years. In 1998, Salman had a cameo as Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

