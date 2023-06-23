Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra are the ultimate power couple in Bollywood. While the former is one of the finest actresses the industry has ever witnessed, her husband is the forerunner of one of the biggest production houses in the industry. Despite all of it, the duo has always remained private about their relationship. In fact, the actress never acknowledged her relationship with the filmmaker before marriage and denied all links on camera.

A throwback video of the star has surfaced online, where she could be seen refusing to date Aditya. Interestingly, the interview was apparently taken three years before she tied the knot with the director. Scroll on to know more about it.

A Reddit page shared the video of Rani Mukerji talking about the rumours of her dating Aditya Chopra on Star News. The interviewer asked why her name was being linked to the director over and over again to which the actress said that the question should be asked to gossipmongers instead. “Of course he’s a friend. He’s a person I have worked with in so many films. I have great regard for him.” The host asked, “So, you are not romantically connected with each other?” To this, the Mardaani actress said, “No, we are not romantically connected, but yes, I have a lot of regard,” she said.

The interviewer further pressed the actress and pointed out that she mostly worked for Yash Raj films. Rani Mukerji gracefully replied that she would love to work more with the production house as it made amazing movies. “I think they are absolutely stunning in the way they make their films. Toh main toh chahungi main aur films karun, but abhi filhaal wo mujhe le nahi rahe hai kyuki films nahi chal rahi hai.”

The title of the video on Reddit reads, “When Rani refused to being in relationship with her friend Payal’s husband Aditya Chopra. Weirdly, they married 3 years after this interview.”

For the unversed, the Bunty Aur Babli actress has shared previously that she started dating the director after he had divorced his ex-wife in 2009 and when she was not working for him.

