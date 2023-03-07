Rani Mukerji has been one of the prominent names in the film industry for more than two decades. With many blockbuster hits and critical acclamations, the actress has always been one of the favourite actresses of the country. As she made her acting debut in 1996 with the Bengali film Biyer Phool, she made her Hindi debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

Being a star at a young age, the actress recently revealed in an interview that she had to join the industry due to financial difficulties at her home. With time and experience, the actress has a niche for herself and has a massive fan base with choices of films and performances!

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji revealed acting was not plan but had to pursue it to support the family financially. She says, “When I grew up, an offer came my way. My mother very politely put it to me that try it, if it doesn’t work for you, you can go back to studies. Maybe I didn’t realise at that time the situation in my family was such that there was a need of financial help. But I didn’t think of this much as this. No child thinks their parents aren’t doing well.”

Rani also shared how she only took constructive criticism and talked about the comments she got for her voice during her acting career. She added, “If I really believed what people thought about my voice, then my voice would not have been loved by millions of people. If I hadn’t put my foot down and dubbed my own films… people today recognise me by my voice. Not many people thought that my voice could become so special.”

Later, Rani Mukerji says she initially thought of becoming an interior designer or a lawyer. But while destiny had other plans, she added, “The kind of lifestyle that my parents tried to give me and my brother, it was quite comfortable. I’m so glad that she did because I’m really in love with my profession today.”

Rani Mukerji was last seen with Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi film Bunty Aur Babli 2. Currently, the actress is all set to be seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and her fans eagerly await her!

