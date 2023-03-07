One of the most loved and well, gorgeous on-screen pair up has to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. Be it Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akhbar or Guzaarish, they both looked so good on-screen that we really miss them together. Their chemistry in every movie was on point. It’s literally a crime that they don’t do films together anymore. Now, an old coke ad clip is doing rounds on the internet featuring Aish and HR. Fans have been going crazy, demanding them to be casted in a film together. Check out!

Two gorgeous-looking people, standing next to each other, definitely create some unspoken magic – that is what Aishwarya and Hrithik’s on-screen chemistry holds for their fans. And this viral ad clip is making them demand what has been pending for so long since Guzaarish was released back in 2010.

One of the Reddit users shared a video clip of an old coke ad that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan as best buddies in college who stood against each other for college elections. However, later the result becomes a tie, and through the ad, it shows a beautiful friendship turning into a sweet love story between two best friends.

Check out the video clip here:

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan fans started to pour their love for the on-screen duo and shared their demand to see them together once again. One of them wrote, “It’s a crime that we only got 3 films.”

Another one wrote, “Good looks, good looks aaaaaand good looks”

the universe decided that since you will only get 3, let’s make it a commercial film, a period film and an artistic film.”

One of the comments that suggested they should be casted in a film soon read, “Really need more of these two on screen.”

Another comment read as, “Someone please cast them together… Againn…”

Well, we too hope that the fans’ voices reach directors’ and producers’ ears and this happens sooner than we can imagine when Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space once again. What do you think?

