If there’s one love story from the 90s and 2000s in Bollywood that still holds a special place in our hearts is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan’s. Their romance started on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and was one of the most talked about relationships at that point in time. However, destiny had different plans for the alleged couple and their breakup came as a shock to all their fans and now there’s a video of Aish and Salman doing rounds on social media from the recent Ambani’s bash which will make your heart ache and fans are reacting to it in the comments section. Scroll below to watch the video.

Both Aishwarya and Salman enjoy a massive fan following among their fans and especially on social media with over 11 million followers and 58 million followers on Instagram. We love their presence on the photo-sharing site and while the actress often gives a glimpse of her personal life with daughter, the Bharat actor usually shares only professional stuff on the platform.

Now coming back to the topic, a fan page named ‘The Time Line India’ shared an edited video of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the recent Ambani’s bash where their youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant.

In the fan-edited video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen posing for the paps and Salman Khan can be seen walking by and acknowledging the paps from a distance. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Time Line India 🇮🇳 (@thetimelineindia)

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “15 years old me making fun of salman for being unmarried….21 years old me respect level for this guy>>>>>>>”

Another user commented, “That’s not funny. They still love each other and it’s not meant to be. They are living with the pain. Once you love someone you will always love them no matter”.”

“Some love stories remain unfinished but legendary..🥹💔,” a third user commented.

A fourth user commented, “Smile on bhai’s face.”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fan edited video? Tell us in the space below.

