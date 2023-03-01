Nawazudding Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. All his performances never fail to make a mark on people’s minds. His performance in The Lunchbox, alongside the late Irrfan Khan, who was an actor par excellence, was also very notable. Their onscreen dynamics really impressed the audience. But there were rumours that Nawaz and Irrfan were at loggerheads with each other, and their alleged tiff made the headlines back in the day. Now Nawaz’s brother Shamas Siddiqui has made some shocking revelations about it; scroll down to know more.

The film starring Irrfan, Siddiqui and Nimrit Kaur received some rave reviews from critics, and it was screened at various film festivals. It is also one of the highest-grossing films of the late actor. Both the actors never spoke about it openly, nor did they acknowledge it.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Siddiqui spoke about the actor’s rumoured feud with Irrfan Khan. Speaking about it, he revealed, “Both, Nawaz and Irrfan used to say that they would walk into the set if and only if the other one was present.I think such a thing happens in movies when both the actors are of such high stature.”

As per India Today, previously, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about his feud with the late actor by some leading daily, he denied it and said, “Irrfan bhai was like my older brother, and I have several precious memories of working with him, even before The Lunchbox happened.” The report further stated how Irrfan took him to meet Danny Boyle, who made the award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire without an appointment.

Presently the Raees actor has been going through a tough time as his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, has put some vile allegations against him, including blaming him for r*ping her.

