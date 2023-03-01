On Tuesday, February 28, Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as well as businessman Mukesh Ambani’s houses were searched by the Mumbai police. As per reports, this was done following an unidentified man calling the Nagpur Police control room and claiming to have placed bombs at their residencies.

According to media reports, Mumbai Police took immediate action and had a quad check the places for the explosives. The Supreme Court has also directed the police to provide Z+ security to the Ambanis. Read on to know the details.

As per an ETimes report, there was a bomb scare alert issued for the homes of popular Bollywood personalities Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra following an unidentified call made to the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). According to TOI, soon after the Nagpur Police control room received the threatening call, they alerted the Mumbai Police. A senior officer told the publication that a bomb squad team was immediately called and they carried out searches at the actors’ residences. However, nothing was found.

While Amitabh Bachchan owns 5 bungalows in Mumbai – Janak, Vatsa, Prateeksha, Jalsa and another behind it. Dharmendra resides in a palatial bungalow in Juhu. According to a report by India.com, the caller also alleged that 25 armed men have reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out the terror attack. The news portal also reported that cops in Juhu, Vile-Parle and Gamdevi, under whose jurisdiction falls the residence of the two actors have also been alerted.

Sharing the news on social media, paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted, “An anonymous caller yesterday threatened to blow up the house of Mukesh Ambani. Apart from this, the caller said that there would be a blast at Amitabh Bachchan’s house and Dharmendra’s house. The call was received at Nagpur Police’s control room yesterday.The Nagpur Police immediately alerted the Mumbai Police after receiving the call.”

The post further read, “Meanwhile, The Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest Z+ security cover to Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India and abroad. The entire expenses and cost of providing the highest level Z+ security cover to respondent Mukesh Ambani within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them, the court said. #mukeshambani”

