If sources are to be believed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will take their seven pheras on Tuesday, February 7, instead of Monday, which was presumed earlier.

The wedding festivities, meanwhile, have begun in right earnest at Suryagarh, a modern palace hotel not far from the desert dunes of Jaisalmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The excitement was palpable all across Jaisalmer with the arrival of Sidharth Malhotra’s Student of the Year director Karan Johar, Kiara Advani aka Preeti’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, and his wife Mira Rajput. It is to be seen if Shahid dances, as promised, to ‘Dola Re Dola’ with Karan Johar.

Kiara Advani’s childhood friend and schoolmate, Isha Ambani, also reached Jaisalmer on a private plane on Sunday.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara are staying at the Thar Haveli built within the Suryagarh complex. The haveli consists of two mansions. Each mansion has three rooms, a private swimming pool, and a dining room. Kiara will stay in one and Siddharth in the other.

The haveli has been built with Jaisalmer yellow stone and carvings. A speciality of the haveli is that the ceilings are made of wood. This keeps it warm in winter and cool in the summer. Located right behind the hotel, the haveli is a favourite of celebrities. Food there is served by specially designated waiters in copper utensils in the tradition of old royalty.

Sidharth and Kiara reached their wedding destination separately on Saturday.

Kiara Advani arrived in the morning with her mother Genevive Jaffrey, her father Jai Jagdeep Advani, grandmother, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. All arrived in Jaisalmer from Mumbai travelling in Mukesh Ambani’s private jet.

Sidharth Malhotra came from Delhi with his family at 8 p.m.

Must Read: When Govinda Exposed Salman Khan From Snatching Judwaa From Him & Said “Chalti Film Rok Di Gayi Thi Aur…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News