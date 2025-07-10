Salman Khan and his ex-girlfriend, Sangeeta Bijlani, have once again made headlines. The Dabaang actor was spotted at Bijlani’s 65th Birthday party last night. The snap was uploaded by actor Arjun Bijlani on his Instagram, where he was seen standing with Salman, Sangeeta, and his wife, Neha Swami.

The get-together picture of Salman Khan and Sangeeta has once again rekindled all the memories of their relationship. Sangeeta Bijlani is said to be Salman’s first girlfriend. The two started dating each other in 1986 and stayed together for nearly eight years. Their relationship had reached the zenith at one point, and they were about to tie the knot in May 1994. The cards were printed, and there was a tremendous buzz around their wedding in Bollywood circles.

However, as fate would have it, the wedding was called off weeks before, as Khan was caught cheating on Bijlani with another girl. That girl is rumored to be Salman’s second lady-love, Somi Ali.

Salman’s On-Record Confession & Life After the Breakup

Salman himself revealed this during the Koffee With Karan Season 4. He said that there was a time he wanted to get married, but it didn’t work out. He even took Sangeeta’s name and said that she caught him red-handed, and the wedding was cancelled. “She caught me. I get caught. I’m an idiot,” he said.

Somi Ali also once confirmed that she was caught with Salman Khan by Sangeeta Bijlani at her flat. “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman in my flat red-handed, Somi said, per Money Control.

And that was also the first and last time that Salman Khan was close to getting married. Even though he got into relationships with other women, the relationships never materialized into a marriage. Salman himself admitted on the Koffee with Karan show that it’s difficult for other women to tolerate him for the rest of their lives. “People think I am a good boyfriend, but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives,” he said.

While the wedding of Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani might have been cancelled, the two buried their past soon and continued to have mutual respect to this date. Sangeeta Bijlani had also supported Salman during the hit-and-run case in 2001. The two have been spotted at numerous public events and shows, often talking to each other.

Sangeeta later started dating former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, and the two tied the knot in 1996. However, the former Indian captain was then married to a woman, Naureen, and had two sons. He divorced his first wife before marrying Sangeeta. The second marriage with Azhar lasted for nearly 14 years, and the two separated in 2010.

Sangeeta didn’t marry after her separation from Azhar and remains single to this day. Salman Khan also never married. The Sikandar actor is preparing for his next release, Battle of Galwan, which will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The release date hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will most probably be released around EID next year.

