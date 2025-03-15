Salman Khan is less than two weeks away from arriving at the theatre screens with his Eidi, Sikandar. It is expected to end the dry spell and add a ‘hit’ in his kitty after 8 long years since Tiger Zinda Hai. Do you know that Shah Rukh Khan’s last 5 films have earned almost 98% higher collections than Bhaijaan’s? Scroll below to know a detailed box office analysis.

Salman Khan’s last five films at the box office

Bhaijaan films enjoyed massive pre-release hype but failed to impress audiences in theatres. Among his last five theatrical releases, most outings were disappointments. The only plus affair was Bharat.

Check out box office collections of Salman Khan’s last 5 theatrical releases:

Tiger 3: 286 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 110 crores Antim: 37.55 crores Dabangg 3: 150 crores Bharat: 211.07 crores

Total: 794.62 crores

Salman Khan is yet to cross 1000 crores. Hopefully, Sikandar will earn 200 crore+ and finally achieve the milestone! It is expected to earn 150 crore+ in its first three days due to the Eid holidays, so the target is very much achievable if the content clicks with the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last five films at the box office

Most of us thought the era of Shah Rukh Khan was over after Zero’s debacle. He took a hiatus from Bollywood but bounced back stronger than ever. In 2023, he delivered a hat trick of success with Dunki, Jawan, and Pathaan, which was a turning point in his career in recent times.

Check out box office collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s last 5 theatrical releases:

Dunki: 232 crores Jawan: 640.42 crores Pathaan: 543.22 crores Zero: 97.50 crores Jab Harry Met Sejal: 62.50 crores

Total: 1575.64 crores

Shah Rukh Khan currently dominates Salman Khan with almost 781 crores higher box office collections. It is now to be seen how Sikandar bridges the gap between the two.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Thandel North America Box Office (Closing Collection): Earns Only 56% Of The Total Breakeven Value, Making It A Loss Affair

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News